Golovkin vs. Canelo fight won't happen in the nearest future - Sergio Martinez

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former two division champion Sergio Martinez thinks that the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez will not happen in the nearest future, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to him, the fight will not happen for at least four-five years.

"I don't know why Canelo vacated the title. But I can tell you that the fight will never happen. For the very least it won't happen in the next 4-5 years. It won't happen because it's not convenient for Golden Boy," Martinez told Fighthub.

"I feel boxers do want to fight each other, but what happens is promoters want to protect their boxers, and that's logical. It seems logical to me," he added.

Source: Sports.kz