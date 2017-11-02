Golovkin vs Canelo rematch date revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tom Loeffler, the promoter of Kazakh boxer Gennady "GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs), hopes that the rematch against Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) will be arranged in May, according to Sports.kz.

"I thought it would work out pretty easy and pretty quick. He feels he won the fight. If Canelo wants to be a true champion, then he knows who he needs to fight to get the titles. If the fight happens, it would be May 5th. If for some reason the fight doesn't happen, we've already spoken to HBO to get a date either in March or April for Gennady," Loeffler said to The Ring.