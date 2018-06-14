  • kz
    Golovkin vs. Canelo rematch happening

    09:24, 14 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin vs. Saule ‘Canelo' Alvarez rematch is happening, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    On Wednesday it was confirmed that Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) accepted revised financial offer from the Golden Boy Promotions for a rematch with Canelo (49-1-2, 34 KOs).

    It hasn't been immediately revealed what revenue split Golovkin agreed to, but earlier he had rejected the 57.5-42.5 offer from Canelo's team.

    "I'm happy to inform that we have a fight September 15!!!!" De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions tweeted.


    The rematch will take place on September 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the previous fight.

    Recall that the first Golovkin vs. Canelo encounter on September 16, 2017 ended in a controversial draw.

