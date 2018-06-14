Golovkin vs. Canelo rematch happening

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin vs. Saule ‘Canelo' Alvarez rematch is happening, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) accepted revised financial offer from the Golden Boy Promotions for a rematch with Canelo (49-1-2, 34 KOs).



It hasn't been immediately revealed what revenue split Golovkin agreed to, but earlier he had rejected the 57.5-42.5 offer from Canelo's team.



"I'm happy to inform that we have a fight September 15!!!!" De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions tweeted.

The rematch will take place on September 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the previous fight.



Recall that the first Golovkin vs. Canelo encounter on September 16, 2017 ended in a controversial draw.