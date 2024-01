ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The sales of tickets for the rematch between Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, SPORTINFORM reports.

The ticket prices vary from $566 to $52,000.

It is to be recalled that Golovkin and Alvarez will get into the ring at T-Mobile Arena September 15, on the eve of Mexico Independence Day. The Kazakh fighter is expected to earn over $40 million in the rematch.