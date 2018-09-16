  • kz
    Golovkin vs. Canelo rematch underway

    09:10, 16 September 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The much-anticipated rematch between Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) and Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34KOs) is currently underway at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstani fans can watch the rematch on QazSport and Qazaqstan TV channels.

    Astana residents can watch the fight on the big LED screens on Arbat and at KazMedia Center.

    In many cities of Kazakhstan the Golovkin vs. Canelo rematch is aired live on LED screens.



















