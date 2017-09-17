  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin vs. Canelo showdown ends in a split draw

    10:01, 17 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) has retained all his belts after his twelve-round fight vs. Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas today, Kazinform reports.

    The boxers fought to a split draw - the scores were 115-113 for Golovkin and 118-110 for Canelo - 114-114 for the draw.

    Golovkin will keep IBF, IBO, WBC and WBA middleweight belts.

    Asked whether he wants to fight Canelo again after the draw decision was announced, Golovkin confirmed that he wants a rematch with the Mexican boxer.















    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!