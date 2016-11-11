Golovkin vs. Jacobs fight can be staged in 1st quarter of 2017 - Loeffler

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Managing director of K2 Promotions Tom Loeffler and Gennady Golovkin's promoter revealed that the fight between the undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion and mandatory challenger Danny Jacobs is in the process of negotiations, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"We are still making progress, still speaking with Al Haymon (Jacobs' promoter] and still trying to work out a deal that's fair for both fighters," Loeffler said of the talks. "I think it's a great fight, it's the number one middleweight vs. the number two middleweight. So our goal is to work out a deal and not go to a purse bid."



Loeffler added that there is no deadline for a purse bid: "There is no reason to have any pressure and as long as Haymon feels the same way, Danny Jacobs feels the same way, then I think we are better off trying to make a deal."



Golovkin's promoter also said that the fight could be staged in the first quarter of 2017.