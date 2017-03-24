Golovkin vs. Jacobs generates $3.7 mln revenue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler announced Thursday that revenue from the live gate was nearly double that of GGG's last fight at the Garden, Sports.kz reports.

- Our live gate (19,939 fans packed the building) on Saturday night was over $3.7 million, nearly doubling Gennady's previous fight at Madison Square Garden against David Lemieux in October 2015. Sponsorships also generated the highest revenue for any "GGG" fight, particularly with the addition of HUBLOT and CHIVAS. Additionally, Gennady's merchandise sales on Saturday of $150,000 also broke his previous Madison Square Garden boxing event record of $124,000 set at the Lemieux fight - said Leffler.