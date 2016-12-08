Golovkin vs. Jacobs heading towards purse bid?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports shared his thoughts on the ongoing talks regarding the potential showdown between Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and American Daniel Jacobs, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Boxing's self destructiveness continues. @DanielJacobsTKO management continues to talk itself out of a GGG fight, more PPV...pretty awful," Mannix tweeted.



According to recent reports, Golovkin and Jacobs' teams failed to reach a contractual agreement for the middleweight title fight by the deadline set previously. So, a purse bid for the fight will be scheduled for December 19.



The sides may eventually reach the agreement on their own prior to the purse bid and, in that case, the fight will be broadcast either on HBO or HBO Pay-Per-View.



Golovkin's team insists on 75%-25% split in his favor, whereas Jacobs' representatives request 60%-40% split.