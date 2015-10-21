Golovkin vs. Lemieux fight brings in 150,000 PPV buys

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin and David Lemieux unification bout at Madison Square Garden last Saturday sold nearly 150,000 pay-per-view units, Sports.kz has learnt from FightHype.com.

Although Golovkin couldn't beat Oscar De La Hoya or Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s PPV 300,000 mark, he set the Madison Square Garden pre-sale record. It is worth mentioning that 20,568 boxing fans from all corners of the world attended the fight in New York on October 17.