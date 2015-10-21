  • kz
    Golovkin vs. Lemieux fight brings in 150,000 PPV buys

    10:00, 21 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin and David Lemieux unification bout at Madison Square Garden last Saturday sold nearly 150,000 pay-per-view units, Sports.kz has learnt from FightHype.com.

    Although Golovkin couldn't beat Oscar De La Hoya or Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s PPV 300,000 mark, he set the Madison Square Garden pre-sale record. It is worth mentioning that 20,568 boxing fans from all corners of the world attended the fight in New York on October 17.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
