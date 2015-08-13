Golovkin vs. Lemieux fight tickets sell like hot cakes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tickets for the upcoming Golovkin vs. Lemieux unification fight at Madison Square Garden in New York are selling like hotcakes, GGG's official VKontakte page says.

50% of tickets for the highly anticipated unification bout between WBA/IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30 KO) and IBF Champion David Lemieux (34-2, 31 KO) has already been sold. The tickets went on sale on August 12. It is worth mentioning that Madison Square Garden has a permanent seating capacity of 20,000 people. GGG's promoter Tom Loeffler announced that pre-sale of over 6,000 tickets established a new record at MSG. The Golovkin vs. Lemieux showdown is scheduled to take place on October 17.