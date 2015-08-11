Golovkin vs. Lemieux pre-sale is going very strong

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - While tickets for the middleweight unification bout on October 17th don't officially go on sale till Wednesday, it's been a robust pre-sale in regards to the fight between Gennady Golovkin and David Lemieux who duke it out at the famed Madison Square Garden, Kazinform refers to Boxingscene.com.

"I think it might have crashed the Ticketmaster site,'' joked Tom Loeffler, the managing director of K2 Promotions, on Monday afternoon as tickets were available to those with the pre-sale code (which are 'GGG', 'Golden Boy', 'Lemieux' and 'Social').

"This reminds me of the StubHub Center event," said Loeffler, alluding to Golovkin's bout last October 18 th against Marco Antonio Rubio that actually played to a crowd above the normal capacity of the arena.

"The Forum (on May 16 th versus Willie Monroe Jr.) sold well but not like this intensity. With StubHub every time we released more seats or added bleachers, we sold them within a couple of hours and this is reminding me of this one.''

Loeffler added - "It's the strongest selling pre-sale in MSG history and there's been a lot of historic fights."

Ticket prices for this card are set at: $500, $300, $200, $100 and and $50. And this event is priced to sell as half the venue is priced at $50. The ringside seats are already sold out. "We're looking at adding additional locations on the floor," said Loeffler.

The Garden can hold between 17-18,000 fans for boxing.

"Based on the response of the first two hours of the pre-sale," says Loeffler,"we're expecting a complete sell-out."