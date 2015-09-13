Golovkin vs. Mayweather fight will never happen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sadly, we will never see Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and American Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the ring together, Sports.kz.

The American won his farewell bout against Andre Berto in Round 12 in Las Vegas. After the fight, Mayweather reiterated that his career is over: "I've been in the sport for 19 years. I've made great investments and I'm financially stable. Records are made to be broken. Maybe we can find another Floyd Mayweather. Now I want to a spend time with my family. I am leaving the sport with all my faculties. I'm still smart, I'm still sharp. I've accomplished everything. There's nothing more to accomplish in the sport. For all the fans who call me TBE, I thank you."