Golovkin vs Saunders may happen in December

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Frank Warren, promoter of WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs), shared his thoughts on what the future holds for the British boxer, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Warren hopes to arrange a fight for Saunders with the winner of Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) showdown scheduled to be held in Las Vegas on September 16. It should be mentioned that Saunders will face Willie Monroe Jr. (21-2, 6 KOs) the same day.



"If he [Billy] comes through this, we'll be pushing very hard and we've had conversations with Golovkin's people that we could do that fight in December, providing Golovkin wins. And if not, it'd be Canelo probably in the new year. So a lot to go for, for Bill and for Willie," Warren was quoted as saying by Boxingscene.com.



As a reminder, the WBO middleweight belt is the only belt missing in Gennady Golovkin's collection as he holds the middleweight titles from WBA, IBO, IBF and WBC.