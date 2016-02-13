Golovkin vs Wade: 4000 tickets already sold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More than 4000 tickets have already been sold in just five hours since the start of the pre-order tickets for the night of boxing Golovkin vs Wade, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

According to Tom Loeffler, the promoter for IBO/WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, it is expected to sell about 16,000 tickets.

As Kazinform earlier reported, the prices for tickets to the Undefeated show scheduled to be held on April 23 were revealed.

As Boxingnews24.com informs, the tickets cost 30, 60, 100, 200, 300 and 400 US dollars.