ASTANA-LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - The official weigh-in ceremony of WBA (Super), IBF, IBO and WB (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and IBF middleweight champion Dominic Wade will be open to the public, according to East Side Boxing.

The ceremony will take place at The Forum on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Los Angeles time.



The bout itself is scheduled to take place on April 23.



Source: Sports.kz