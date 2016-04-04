Golovkin-Wade fight among main fights of April 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American sports resource Bleacherreport.com made a list of the most interesting fights scheduled for April. The Golovkin-Wade fight scheduled for April 23 is among them, Sports.kz informs.

"Golovkin continues to search for opponents with big names. Dominic Wade is young (25), he is undefeated and ready to fight GGG. However, he is unlikely able to deliver an upset in the fight where Golovkin puts everything on the line.

The goal for Golovkin is to get a fight with Saul Alvarez. Nevertheless, the 160 pounds condition could be an obstacle in their talks," Sports.kz cites Bleacherreport.com.