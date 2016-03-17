Golovkin-Wade fight scheduled to take place on April 23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBF and WBC champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin is set to have his next fight in the Forum Arena in Inglewood, California, adjacent to Los Angeles on April 23.

His opponent is 25-year-old American Dominic Wade. However, Tureano Jonson was supposed to fight Golovkin initially, but was ruled out because of the shoulder injury. Therefore, the IBF named its highest-ranked challenger for the title, who turned out to be Wade, Sports.kz informs.

Leader of the P4P rankings 28-year-old Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez will fight within the same boxing show.