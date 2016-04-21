Golovkin wants to break Hopkins&#39; title defense record

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As Worldboxingnews.net informs, Abel Sanchez, the trainer of Gennady Golovkin, thinks it will be important to break Bernard Hopkins' title defense record at 160 pounds for GGG, Sports.kz informs.

Thus, the fight against Dominic Wade will be 16th title defense for GGG. Bernard Hopkins's record is 20 title defense fights.

"It's big, absolutely big to break a record of Bernard Hopkins. It's great for Golovkin's legacy. Wade is now the next step, and we are preparing well for this next step," Sanchez said.