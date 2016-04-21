  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin wants to break Hopkins&#39; title defense record

    19:31, 21 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As Worldboxingnews.net informs, Abel Sanchez, the trainer of Gennady Golovkin, thinks it will be important to break Bernard Hopkins' title defense record at 160 pounds for GGG, Sports.kz informs.

    Thus, the fight against Dominic Wade will be 16th title defense for GGG. Bernard Hopkins's record is 20 title defense fights.

    "It's big, absolutely big to break a record of Bernard Hopkins. It's great for Golovkin's legacy. Wade is now the next step, and we are preparing well for this next step," Sanchez said.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!