  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Golovkin wants to hold unification fight in Kazakhstan

    09:33, 09 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin shared his thoughts on the possibility of holding a title fight in his home country Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Golovkin who is currently in his hometown Karaganda said he wants to bring ‘a big fight' to his home country.

    "It is very important for Kazakhstan and for my career, of course. I need a unification fight and more fights with big names in boxing. But, first, I will take on Canelo. Perhaps, I will bring the last unification fight to Kazakhstan," he said.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!