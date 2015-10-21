Golovkin will have mega fight in 2016 - T. Loeffler

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler told that G. Golovkin would have a mega fight in 2016, Vesti.kz reports referring to BoxingScene.com.

Miguel Cotton and Saul Alvarez will have a fight scheduled for November 21. The winner will have to face G. Golovkin, who is a mandatory challenger for the WBC belt. President of the WBC Mauricio Suleiman already told that the fight between G. Golovkin and the winner of the Cotto-Alvarez fight would have to take place in March-April 2016.

"Gennady with his 21 KO series is the main puncher of the boxing world. The financial structure is different now. Although, the winner of the Alvarez-Cotto fight can vacate the WBC title to avoid Golovkin. However, they need to realize that it is going to be their biggest fight, because Mayweather retired already. The winner will jump to the top in terms of business. Fighting someone like Gennady will be a true mega fight," T. Loeffler said in an interview to BoxingScene.com.

The promoter also noted that Golovkin was ready to fight anybody in the middleweight division.

"With the financials and revenue from this fight, it makes the Golovkin fight appealing. So, we will have a mega fight in 2016," T. Loeffler added.