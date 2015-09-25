Golovkin wins in voting for P4P best boxer by The Ring

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin won in the voting for the title of the best boxer regardless of the weight (Pound-for-Pound) that was organized by The Ring, a Vesti.kz correspondent informs.

69071 people or 72% of all the participants of the voting cast their votes for Golovkin. Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez with 23505 people voting for him finished second. Thus, Gennady Golovkin won in the voting Gonzalez by 45566 votes. Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao had the third result in the voting with 1107 people casting their votes for him.

It should be noted that The Ring decided to start this voting after the retirement of the P4P best boxer, Floyd Mayweather.