Golovkin won&#39;t take part in Olympic Games in Rio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to representatives of the WBC, the AIBA is making a mistake allowing professional boxers to participate in the Olympic Games. As they say, it is almost a crime to do so, because professionals and amateurs are at too different levels to compete against each other, Sports.kz informs.

"The WBC hopes that no top ranked professionals will consider participation in the Olympic Games, because it is simply too dangerous," the statement of the organization reads.

"Until the issue of mixed participation of professionals and amateurs is completely clear and the format of the mixed tournament is deemed to be safe the WBC forbids its champions and all boxers of the organization ranked as high as in the top 15 to participate in the upcoming Rio Games," the WBC announced.