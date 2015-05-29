  • kz
    Golubev, Istomin out of Roland Garros

    09:44, 29 May 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA-PARIS. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev from Kazakhstan and Denis Istomin from Uzbekistan have failed to advance to the third round of Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    In the second-round showdown of men's doubles French duo Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut needed 2h 24min to defeat Golubev and Istomin in three sets 6:4, 6:7, 7:6.

    In next round the French tandem may face the second-seeded American Jack Sock and Canadian Vasek Pospisil.

    Sport News
