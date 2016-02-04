Golubev, Myneni sneak into ATP Challenger semis in Australia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Andrey Golubev and his men's doubles partner Saketh Myneni have reached the semifinals of the 2016 Neville-Smith Forest Products Launceston International in Australia, Sports.kz reports.

Golubev and Myneni stunned the Aussie tandem Jarryd Chaplin and Benjamin Mitchell in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 in the quarterfinals.

In the semis the Kazakh-Indian duo will play against Dayne Kelly and Matt Reid also from Australia. Kelly and Reid sent home American Alexander Sarkissian and Finn Tearney from New Zealand 7-6, 6-1.

The prize find of the tournament amounts to $75,000.