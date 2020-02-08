Gomel enterprises step up presence in Armenia, Kazakhstan

GOMEL. KAZINFORM Gomel enterprises have increased trade with Armenia and Kazakhstan manifold. They are also expanding their presence in the CIS member states and distant countries, Head of the Department for Economy at the Gomel City Hall Olga Kalacheva said as she attended a meeting to discuss the economic performance of Gomel in 2019, BelTA has learned.

According to Olga Kalacheva, 2019 was a successful year for the economy of Gomel as the city has met all the targets for social and economic development.

For example, in January-November 2019, merchandise export (except for products of state-owned enterprises, oil and petroleum products) totaled $597.3 million, 122.3% as against the same period of 2018 (while the growth rate for 2019 was projected at 106.5%). Trade surplus came at $156.5 million.

«The analysis of foreign trade showed decreased dependence on the main trade partner – Russia. In January-November 2019, its share in foreign trade dropped by 4.5%. The share of the CIS countries went up by 1.5%. Trade with Armenia and Kazakhstan increased manifold,» Olga Kalacheva said. However, Russia remains the main trade partner of Gomel Oblast.

In January-November 2019, Gomel reported a surplus of $31.1 million in trade in services. IT products and construction services, including for residents of the Great Stone industrial park, were among the most popular services.

«Taking into account the high projected growth rate in 2019, we have set a challenging but realistic goal for 2020. There is potential to reach the target,» Olga Kalacheva noted. Gomel enterprises take essential steps to upgrade and expand production, which will influence the work towards the targets. The glass-maker Stekloluks intends to commission a new production line to make insulated glass and ramp up shipments of architectural glass. The foreign company Kashtan is set to purchase new equipment for its main manufacturing facility that makes containers. Other enterprises are also implementing various development projects.

One of the ways to meet the targets is to advance positions in the Chinese market, including with the help of expanding the range of exports. Gomel Meat Processing Plant and the Milkavita dairy company are looking into possible options in this area.

Enterprises of Gomel are actively working to access new markets. For example, the reinforced concrete maker Gomeljelezobeton is eyeing the Latvian market, the Flashpack Solutions company plans to expand into Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Moldova.

The number of economic entities in Gomel that are ready to export their products increases annually. In 2019, 59 more companies launched export and supplied almost $13 million worth of products abroad.

At the same time, there remain several areas in the manufacturing sector of Gomel that need to be improved. Gomel Mayor Piotr Kirichenko encouraged heads of enterprises to work hard and keep positions starting from Q1. «I expect more steps and proposals from each of you. It is important to map out a strategy, follow it, and deliver results. The sector and every enterprise in it have received concrete tasks and are expected to achieve them,» Piotr Kirichenko noted.



