Gomel to host Belarus-Finland economic forum 13-14 September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The 5th Belarusian-Finnish economic forum will take place in Gomel on 13-14 September, spokesman for the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Mironchik told a press briefing on 8 September, BelTA has learned.

According to Dmitry Mironchik, the forum will be attended by more than 40 representatives of Finnish companies representing different economic branches, including the manufacturing of industrial and energy equipment, car parts, and the transport and logistics sector.

Belarus will be represented at the forum by Gomel Oblast companies and representatives of Energy Ministry, Agriculture and Food Ministry, the National Investment and Privatization Agency.



First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Andrei Yevdochenko is also expected to meet with Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland Matti Anttonen, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.