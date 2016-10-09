Gomez: De La Hoya has one goal to arrange Golovkin vs. Canelo fight next year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy Promotions, commented on the potential fight between Kazakhstani Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin and Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Oscar [De La Hoya] has one goal for next year and it's to make the GGG fight. Oscar wants to make the fight, Canelo has one goal - and that's to fight GGG. But it has to be the right circumstances and that's what people aren't seeing," Gomez told Boxingscene.com.

"There's negotiations going on, there's things that are being talked about and it's going to be the right deal. It's going to be the right deal but Canelo wants to do it," Gomez said.

"He has fought everybody, there's only one guy that's left standing and that's GGG who's outside of his weight class. He proved it again that he's a 154-pounder. People were saying, ‘Oh, he's a middleweight. That's the fight we want, we're going to do our best to make it happen," he said in conclusion.

Tom Loeffler and Oscar De La Hoya have reportedly agreed to hold the Golovkin vs. Canelo fight in September 2017. However, it may be postponed due to Canelo's recent hand injury.