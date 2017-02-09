Gonzalez: Golovkin's a real monster

ASTANA. KAZINFORM American lightweight Cristian Gonzalez (16-0, 14 KOs) highly praised Kazakh Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs), Sports.kz reports citing AleetBoxig.

«GGG is a real monster. Jacobs is also a great fighter, but you know, Golovkin's fighting on a completely different level. If after beating Jacobs he won't have anyone to fight, and he feels he's ready, why not move up in weight?", said Gonzalez.

Golovkin will hold his next fight on March 18th at Madison Square Garden in New York against American Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs).