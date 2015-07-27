Good harvest expected in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - The latest forecasts allow everybody to hope for good harvest of wheat in Kostanay region, Governor of Kostanay region Nuraly Saduakasov informed.

The average yield can be up to 10 centners per ha. The head of the region also noted that the majority of the seeds are at the stage of booting. The weather can also still be a factor. The more accurate forecast will be known in a two weeks' time.

In whole, according to the department of agriculture of the administration of Kostanay region, the spring sowing made 4.7 mln ha this year and 4 mln ha were allocated for grains and 3.6 mln ha of them were prepared for wheat.