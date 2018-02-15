Goods turnover between Kazakhstan and Eurasian countries grew in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the preliminary data, mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union during the period January - December 2017 equaled USD 17, 359,600,000, which is 25.9% more than in 2016 Kazinform refers to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy.

The volume of export to the EAEU during the fiscal period amounted to USD 5,118,300,000 (30,2% higher than in the same period of 2017). Import equaled USD 12,241,300,000 (+24,1%). In the overall volume of foreign trade between Kazakhstan and EAEU 92.1% fall on Russia, 4.4% fall on Kyrgyzstan and 3.5% fall on Belarus.