Google&#39;s AI defeats S. Korean Go master in final match, wins series

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Google's artificial intelligence program AlphaGo on Tuesday defeated South Korean Go grandmaster Lee Se Dol in the fifth and final round to win the historic tournament held in Seoul, Kyodo reports.

AlphaGo, developed by Google's artificial intelligence subsidiary DeepMind, based in London, won the tournament prize money of $1 million.

After three straight defeats, the 33-year-old grandmaster won for the first time on Sunday in the fourth match of the best-of-five series between man and machine.

Lee, who debuted as a professional player at age 12, is regarded as the best Go player of the past decade, with 18 world titles under his belt.

AlphaGo last year won 5-0 in a formal match against the reigning European Champion Fan Hui to become the first program to ever beat a professional Go player without a handicap.

Go, which originated in China more than 2,500 years ago, is a board game considered to be more complex than chess. According to Google, there are more possible positions than there are atoms in the universe.

Players take turns placing black or white stones on a board, trying to capture the opponent's stones or surround empty space to make points of territory.