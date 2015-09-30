Google launches Kazakhstan’s version of YouTube

ALMATY.KAZINFORM - Google has announced launching of Kazakhstan's version of YouTube which will be a localized version of the popular video platform.

Kazakhstan's version of YouTube will allow Kazakhstani netizens to communicate, create and share videos on the domain youtube.kz. The local version of YouTube will host the most popular video of Kazakhstan. In addition, it will provide a platform for talented Kazakhstani video content creators, broadcasters, and advertisers. "YouTube is very popular in Kazakhstan, especially among young people aged 18-24. We see that local users do not only watch the content but strive to create their own videos. The official launch of Kazakhstan's version of YouTube will allow local netizens to more effectively promote their video works in Kazakhstan and around the world," said Max Machkasau, business development manager at Google Kazakhstan.