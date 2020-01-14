  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Gorodko clinches 2nd gold for Kazakhstan in dual moguls in Switzerland

    20:43, 14 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anastassiya Gorodko, 14, hauled another gold medal for Kazakhstan in the Women’s Dual Moguls event at the FIS European Cup in Airolo, Switzerland today, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Earning 130 points, Gorodko left no chances to her opponents. Silver went to Janneke Berghuis from the Netherlands (104 points). German Sophie Weese collected bronze (78 points).

    Kazakhstani Olessya Graur demonstrated the 10th result.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!