Gorodko clinches 2nd gold for Kazakhstan in dual moguls in Switzerland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anastassiya Gorodko, 14, hauled another gold medal for Kazakhstan in the Women’s Dual Moguls event at the FIS European Cup in Airolo, Switzerland today, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earning 130 points, Gorodko left no chances to her opponents. Silver went to Janneke Berghuis from the Netherlands (104 points). German Sophie Weese collected bronze (78 points).

Kazakhstani Olessya Graur demonstrated the 10th result.