Gov. of E Kazakhstan region instructs to strengthen Ulba shoreline

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Amid the situation in other parts of the country, East Kazakhstan region applies flood prevention measures. Local specialists monitor the water level in the rivers 24-hour a day.

Regional administration held a briefing on the situation in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of the akimat.

According to the head of the Emergency Department Nurlan Madyarov, Khamir River's shoreline has already been reinforced. Specialists carry out explanatory work among the population.

"You should carefully consider the current situation and, if necessary, provide assistance. There are funds for this in the budget," said the akim of the region Danial Akhmetov.

He instructed to strengthen the Ulba River's shore in Ust-Kamenogorsk within a week. This work should be done in advance, without waiting for the level of water in the river to rise sharply because of the rains, the head of the region noted.