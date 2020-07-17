Gov’t set to determine statistics on the pandemic, Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - All data on the situation with the pandemic, no matter how sad they are, should be out in the open. The more transparency and mutual trust, the faster we would cope with this disaster, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Twitters account reads.

«The Government has been tasked determining the statistics on the pandemic. In addition to coronavirus, pneumonia inflicts great damage to health and lives of our citizens», President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.