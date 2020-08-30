Gov't spokesman Suga to join race to succeed Abe: source

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will join the race to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday, Kyodo News reports.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering holding a leadership election on or around Sept. 15 after party leader Abe said Friday he would resign as prime minister, according to senior party lawmakers.

Suga told LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai of his intention to run for the top post, the source said. Abe has delegated authority to Nikai to make decisions related to the party leadership race.

Serving as the government's top spokesman since Abe's return to power in late 2012, Suga has become a powerful figure as one of the premier's closest aides.

He had ruled out the prospect of succeeding Abe, saying he had «never thought about it,» but started to make TV and other media appearances since July and was considered a potential contender.

In the race, LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba have also indicated their desire to run since Abe's announcement to step down.