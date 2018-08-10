Gov’t to subsidize 52% agricultural vehicles’ cost, says minister

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Agriculture Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Umirzak Shukeyev has visited the industrial zone of Kostanay, where he got familiar with the projects planned for implementation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the presentation, Deputy Governor of Kostanay region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev said that 12 projects totaling KZT 1 trillion are ready for the implementation in the industrial zone. About 90% of these projects will be implemented in the agricultural sector.

The Vice Prime Minister inquired about the preferential advantages the regional administration provides to businesses in the industrial zone. First, according to Mr. Myrzaliyev, it is the construction of a building for the planned facilities, as well as tax preferences.

The project of a plant manufacturing MTZ tractors, already being implemented, was presented to Umirzak Shukeyev. He expressed support for this project.



"We will support you. I will tell you straight away that those, who purchases equipment from you, can get 25% of subsidies from the Government, while the local administration can subsidize 10%. If you enter into an investment contract with the ministry, you are exempt from 12% VAT and 5% customs duties. In total, 52% of the cost of agricultural machinery for farmers will be subsidized. I think that such terms are more than just attractive. In the future, we will need about 100,000 tractors. Every family farm needs such a tractor," Shukeyev underlined.

Other projects planned at the industrial zone, such as Kamaz truck assembling plant and the creation of an agricultural hub, were also presented to the minister.









