  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Government and governors should create new workplaces, President

    15:08, 23 March 2019
    Photo: None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM At the meeting with general public today Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has highlighted the importance of creating conditions for employment assistance and professional advancement of people, first of all, for the youth.


    The President stressed that the national ideology should be centered on the idea of value of diligence, fair remuneration for decent work. The same time, the Head of State placed the emphasis that the state would render support only to the disadvantaged groups.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Turkestan region President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!