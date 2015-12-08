Government and National Bank adopted anti-crisis action plan for 2016-2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government and the National Bank of Kazakhstan adopted the draft anti-crisis action plan for 2016-2018 today. The document was presented by Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev.

"In order to implement the State-of-the-Nation Address delivered by President Nursultan Nazarbayev on November 30, draft nationwide action plan and anti-crisis action plan of the Government and the National Bank aimed at ensuring economic and social stability for 2016-2018 are presented for your consideration," the minister said at the Government sitting.

According to him, the nationwide action plan includes target indicators for 10 years and 39 actions for five main directions outlined by the President.

The anti-crisis action plan has two parts. The first one is about formation of a new structure of the economy within the framework of five main directions outlines by the President. The second one is about prompt measures on stimulation of the growth of the economy.

Thus, the following measures are provided for the formation of a new structure of the economy: stabilization of the financial sector, optimization of the budget policy, privatization and stimulation of the economic competition, improvement of the investment climate, target support of the real sector of the economy, active implementation of the key infrastructural projects within the state program on industrial-innovation development, support of small and medium-sized business, increase of the affordability of housing for the people of Kazakhstan, speeding up the implementation of the projects of the agro-industrial sector, etc.