Government bodies should openly work with mass media - Minister Abayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Gone are the days when Kazakhstani officials could hid from mass media, says Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev.

"You can be rest assured that gone are those days. You and I do realize that. The effectiveness of government bodies will be determined by how they work with mass media and with the public. This is a mandatory criterion that already exists. Gone are the days when a government body or a minister could hide from mass media. And this is normal," Minister Abayev said of the new draft law on mass media on the margins of the Media Kuryltai 2016 in Almaty on Friday.



In his words, the information about media market and its participants may become available next year.



"There is absolutely no secret. We all know how many mass media operate in Kazakhstan and how they do it. We are also aware that over a half of mass media do not work or function on paper only," the minister added.