Government can't solve problems of schools and kindergartens without business community - Dariga Nazarbayeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva told that it was necessary to attract investors to the education sphere in Kazakhstan.

"The economy is having a difficult time now, and the government can't solve all the problems without involvement of the business community. Therefore, this sphere on development of the public-private partnership has to become a focus of attention," she said it in Astana.

D. Nazarbayev noted that the Kazakhstan community already came to understanding that building of schools and kindergartens is an honorable and respectable business.

"It's good that our business community comes to understanding of its social responsibility. We also need to attract investors to this sphere and create all the necessary conditions for private business. Our task is to do it," D. Nazarbayeva said.