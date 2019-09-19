  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Government charged to address problem of financing construction of bridge across Bukhtarma water reservoir

    21:16, 19 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Government and administration of the East Kazakhstan region to consider the issue of financing the construction of a bridge across Bukhtarma water reservoir, Kazinform reports.

    «This problem raises concern of more than 20,000 residents of Kurchum municipality of the East Kazakhstan region. People living there have to use ferries built 50 years ago. I commission the Government and the regional administration to consider the issue of financing construction of a bridge across Bukhtarma water reservoir,» the President tweeted.



    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan East Kazakhstan region President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!