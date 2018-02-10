  • kz
    Government considers ways to implement President's instructions

    18:00, 10 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a session of the Government on Saturday focusing on the ways to implement recent instructions given by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    The instructions were given at the extended session of the Government on Friday, February 9.

    During the Saturday session Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov, Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, Minister of Healthcare Yerzhan Birtanov and Minister of Education Yerlan Sagadiyev made reports on what should be done to implement the President's instructions.

    In attendance at the session were Daniyar Akishev, Chairman of the National Bank, Askar Mamin, First Deputy Prime Minister, Umirzak Shukeyev, Deputy Prime Minister, and other government officials.

    Wrapping up the session, Premier Sagintayev reminded the ministers of their personal responsibility for failure to implement the given instructions.

