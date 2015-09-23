Government discussed holding of EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a sitting on the issues of holding the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana today.

As the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informed, as of today, Kazakhstan has received 55 letters of confirmation of participation in the exhibition from 48 countries and 7 international organizations. 22 commissioners of the national sections have already been appointed.

It is planned to hold the second meeting of international participants this November in Astana. The agreements on participation are planned to be signed with the key countries within the event.

The participants of the sitting also discussed the issues of the international and local promotion of the EXPO-2017, thematic content of the international pavilions and the pavilion of Kazakhstan and the attraction of volunteers. They also considered the process of development of a complex program of cultural events.