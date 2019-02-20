Government discusses development of 'economy of simple things'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The working meeting chaired today by Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev in the Ukimet Uyi, discussed development of the "economy of simple things" industries as part of the President's instructions given in his Address "Growing Welfare of Kazakh Citizens: Increase in Income and Quality of Life."

The draft roadmaps for the development of light, furniture and food industries, as well as the production of building materials were discussed at the meeting. According to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the main purpose of the roadmaps is to increase production in three sectors, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

The participants discussed the improvement of the existing tools of financial and service support of domestic producers and increasing their competitive advantage; saturation of markets with home-made products; import substitution; infrastructure development; and ensuring effectiveness in technical regulation sector and fight with ‘grey import.'



Those participating in the meeting were First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Deputy Prime Minister Umirzak Shukeyev, top executives of industry and infrastructure development, national economy, finance, agriculture ministries, as well as Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazakhstan Institute for the Development of Industry Dana Zhunussova, Deputy Chairman of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Eldar Zhumagaziev