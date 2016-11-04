Government discusses draft 2017-2018 State Program of Kazakhstan’s Agro-Industrial Complex Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today in the Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting for discussing draft governmental programme of the country's agro- and industrial complex development for years 2017-2021, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

The document was elaborated as per the Presidential instructions given at the Government’s extended meeting as of Sep 9, 2016.

The aim of the programme is to increase labour productivity in agro-industrial complex and ensuring production growth for sustainable development of economy and improving people’s well-being.