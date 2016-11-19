Government discusses establishment of Intl Green Technologies Centre

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Presidential Council on Transition to Green Economy held yesterday a meeting in the Ukimet Uyi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

The Council and Cabinet members discussed the reports of working groups regarding fulfillment of the 2013-2020 Concept of Kazakhstan’s Transition to Green Economy.

Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, First Vice Minister of Agriculture K.Aituganov were among the speakers.

One more issue on the agenda was establishment of an International Centre for Green Technologies and Investment Projects in Astana.

As per the Concept, the centre will assist in transition of Kazakhstan to green economy and in formation of sustainable ground required for such spheres of green economy as renewable energy sources and ecologically clean technologies. The centre is expected to strengthen international cooperation too. The centre will also contribute to countries’ interaction in transfer of green technologies.

At the end of the meeting, Sagintayev gave a number of instructions to the Council members.

The Council on Transition to Green Economy was founded by the Presidential Decree as of May 26, 2014. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan is the Chairperson of the Council.

The Council is an advisory structure. The aims of the Centre are:

- monitoring and evaluation of implementation of the RoK Concept on Transition to Green Economy

- elaboration of appropriate recommendations

- development of the strategy, tactics and mechanisms of implementation of the Concept

The achievement of these goals is expected to ensure the country’s economic modernization based on the principles of ‘green’ and sustainable development.