Government finances annually up to 70 Kazakhstanis&#39; treatment abroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 50-70 Kazakhstanis are treated annually in foreign hospitals at the expense of the government, Kazinform refers to the Healthcare and Social Development Ministry.

The majority of those sent for treatment are children, primarily, suffering from blood diseases, Vice Minister Alexey Tsoy says. "However, cutting-edge medical technologies being implemented in Kazakhstan to date allow us conducting difficult surgeries and provide treatment within the country," he adds.