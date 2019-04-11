Government for Business project presented in Mangistau rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has got familiarized with the progress of implementation of the country's first project Government for Business realized at the ground of the Mangistau region's chamber of entrepreneurs, Atameken's press service reports.

"The goal of the project is a centralized providing of all measures of state support and one-stop shop principle state services," president of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Ablai Myrzakhmetov told during the presentation.



"The Government for Business will provide a wide range of services and consultations to entrepreneurs concerning business development, funding, etc. The entrepreneurs will get all services at one-stop shop. The Government for Business will give an opportunity to create the hub for entrepreneurs and it will also have a positive impact on the country's economy at large. Atameken plans to implement the said project countrywide in the future,"Myrzakhmetov added.



The Government for Business includes five basic directions, such as funding, sales, digital services, legal support and competence.



Besides, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Bastau project participants.